Suna East MP Junet Mohamed sparked an onslaught against three politicians allied to deputy president for posing in front of a helicopter in a photo published on Twitter.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairperson Johnstone Muthama shared the picture Monday morning, showing him alongside former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and Eliud Owalo.

The pro-Ruto team took a chopper to Matungu to campaign for UDA’s candidate Alex Lanya ahead of the by-election on March 4, 2021.

Muthama captioned the photo: “People of Matungu, We look forward to a massive Hustler wave as we gear for the March 4th elections. ALEX LANYA being @UDAKenya candidate is Ready, Willing & Able to work with the people of Matungu. @HassanOmarH, @EliudOwalo na mimi tuko ground pamoja na nyinyi. #KAZI NI KAZI.”

Owalo also published similar photos on his Twitter, writing: “Off to Matungu #HusterNation.”

By sharing the photos posing next to a helicopter, the politicians appeared to shoot themselves and their hustler narrative in the foot as Kenyans quickly took notice.

Among them was Junet Mohamed who employed sarcasm to bash Muthama and his hustler companions for preaching water but drinking wine.

Junet reshared the photo and wrote: “The hustlers are off to Matungu constituency for campaigns with their Wheelbarrow and Mkokoteni.”

The MP also appeared to have shot himself in the foot after Twitter users dug up his photos flying in a private jet to visit Raila Odinga in Dubai.

Here are some reactions.

A very nice wheelbarrow. Indeed! — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) January 18, 2021

Junet, mlienda Dubai kutembelea Baba na mkokoteni…mkiwa watatu; wewe, Sultan na handbag ya brown. That cancels this. pic.twitter.com/7SzD4rd0VU — Shangi (@CharlesGatumo) January 18, 2021

😂😂😂😂… Poor hustlers.. — samuel mariga (@Samuelbtch) January 18, 2021

This is winning Team, Bwana Junet..

We’re happy with wheelbarrow & Mikokoteni pic.twitter.com/VGVEN6Wgw8 — Supporters of William Ruto & DP Ruto (@MbukuMichael) January 18, 2021

Yes atujasahau akina Tewa pic.twitter.com/wApVF3sWzj — Larry Matayo (@LarryMatayo) January 18, 2021

How I wish the around 3 million Kenyans supporters believing in this hustler narrative could one day learn from Rwanda, kabuga and the narrative of the cockroaches https://t.co/WU3SyHtw4W — H.E Hon. DR. J. K. NDUNGAH C.G.H (@ENdungah) January 18, 2021

When will Kenyans outgrow the mockery politicians treats them to? The DP & Baba appointed their daughters to lucrative postions but decided to give other 🎓 wheelbarrows & BBI respectively after failing to initiate a policy to curb unemployment. @ahmednasirlaw @WehliyeMohamed https://t.co/ugtGmYogN0 — CPA Mohamednur Dadow (@MDadow1) January 18, 2021

Hakuna upungufu ya ujinga Kenya hii — Bezo’s (@Kobongo) January 18, 2021

Hustlers in front of a chopper.Ujinga iko hii kenya. — Dan musyoka (@Masyuladan) January 18, 2021

Sasa nyinyi ndio hustler na helicopter 🚁 nyuma yenu?? Shenzi sana — Cornel (@Cornel965761744) January 18, 2021

Three hustlers with a wheelbarrow behind them. — The Mask! (@bngesu) January 18, 2021