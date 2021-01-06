Giant Telco Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), and JamboPay are among 29 companies that have won contracts to provide cashless payments in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to Business Daily, the National Safety and Transport Authority (NTSA) has licensed the banks and IT companies to develop software for cashless fare payment service.

This after the Transport authority had on June 16, 2020, announced a tender seeking tech companies to install mobile software and web applications for all matatus in the country, estimated to be about 200,000.

Other corporates that were approved to offer the digital fare system include CBA Bank now NCBA, Craft Silicon of Little Cab, and Cellullant.

In addition to abolishing the use of cash in matatus, the cashless payment system will also provide a platform for effective contact tracing (passenger manifest) to support the government’s effort in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the system is implemented, passengers will pay their fares via mobile money platforms or cards, giving the government access to their identities and personal contact information.