Residents of Kiang’ondu Village in Embu County were Tuesday left in shock after a high school student took her own life while preparing to return to school.

According to various news outlets, the form two student at St Anne’s Kiriari secondary school committed suicide using a cloth inside a bathroom at their home in Kiang’ondu.

Runyenjes East Chief Kivaru Kaumbuthu visited the scene with the area OCS after he received a report that a girl had committed suicide at around 9 am.

The administrator identified the girl as Faith Wambui and established that the deceased was on good terms with her mother and her school fees and shopping had been catered for.

“She was on good terms with her mother who is a widow and we are trying to establish the motive behind such a young girl committing suicide,” said Kaumbuthu.

Distraught by her daughter’s suicide, the girl’s mother, Jane Njeri, attempted to take her own life too but neighbours intervened and snatched a rope from her.

A neighbour to the family, Dave Kinyua “Kijana Mtetezi, said they were shocked by the girl’s tragic passing, and implored children to open up about their problems with loved ones.

Police collected the girl’s body and took it to Tenri Ena hospital mortuary.