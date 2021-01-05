Celebrity musician Akothee has paid a one-of-a-kind tribute to her mother-in-law, describing her as her second mom.

The “Wema Wako” hitmaker took to social media Sunday, January 3, 2021, to wax lyrical about Margaret Auma, the mother of her ex-husband Jared Okello.

In a heartfelt post, Akothee recounted finding refuge at Auma’s house at the age of 14 after running away from home to settle down with Jared.

“WHEN PAIN IS GONE AND LOVE REIGNS💪FAMILY IS 🗝️ Behold my mother Inlaw Margret Auma nyar Ongola, she calls me KADERA ( a girl from KADERA). The mother that I landed into at the age of 14 after I ran away from home and settled with his Son. I lived with her for 10 years as Jared was going to school, and she can tell you that I am the best daughter-in-law any mother in law can have 🙏 ,” Akothee blew her own trumpet.

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers also wondered where other women get the audacity to disrespect their mothers-in-law.

“We had our own better shares but I never disrespected her and always considered her as my mother. I don’t know where women get guts to insult or even exchange arguments with someone who gave birth to the man they love and respect 😳😳, she is the second mother I know after my mother 💪. She would be the first to know when I am pregnant after vomiting for over 3 months calling it malaria 🤸🤸🤸😂😂😂😂. She paid all the hospital bills, bought me maternity clothes,” wrote the famed singer and philanthropist.

Akothee further mentioned that despite parting ways with the father of her three daughters- Vesha Okello, Rue Baby and Fancy Makadia, she will always take care of her mother-in-law.

“Mom I learnt to be strong that even after our marriage with your son was dissolved, I still stood firm and took care of your grandchildren. I never regret one day of being part of your family. It’s your son who is my ex, but you can never be an ex in my life and the lives of our children. Your son also is the only biological father that my three girls have hence he can’t be an ex-factor in his children’s life. It’s time for me to take care of you, just like you took care of me and the kids. May God grant you peace, health and wealth. Love you sanaa Magy,” she concluded.