Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects over the disappearance of a teenage girl in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The suspects include three Nigerian national identified as Morah Stanley Apple, Boniface Nnamdi Nkachukwulu and Godwin Ovoepeke. They were arrested at Courtyard Apartments on Sunday evening, January 3, 2020.g.

Also arrested during the swoop was a 20-year-old Kenyan, Neema Maisori, who was in the company of the suspects.

According to the DCI, the Nigerians had been trying to lure the minor into their house, a narrative supported by the suspects’ neighbours.

“The minor’s distraught parents have been looking for their daughter in vain, only to realize that she had on various occasions been lured to the apartment where the three men reside. Neighbours also reported to have seen the minor in the company of the three on diverse dates during the festive period,” DCI said in a statement.

Detectives are still looking for the minor, who was not in the house at the time the arrests were made.