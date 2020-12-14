Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda and her husband Robert Koits Kiplagat have welcomed their bundle of joy.

In what the lawmaker describes as a prophecy come true, the couple welcomed a baby girl. They named her Enzi Chelimo Melau Koitaba, with Naisula revealing the meaning of her daughter’s name; Enzi-Powerful, Chelimo – Born in the morning, and Melau – The one who never lacks.

The Samburu West MP said her grandmother prophesied her daughter’s birth; she gifted the couple a handmade baby doll during their wedding in 2018.

Naisula said her grandmother had initially made a boy doll, but it broke, making her go for a handmade girl doll.

“During our wedding, grandma’s gift was this beautiful doll meaning this was her prayer for us. It has come to pass. To think that initially, grandma was making a boy doll then it broke and she abandoned the project to make a girl, it was prophetic. We are elated,” said the MP.

“We counted the months, weeks, days and the day is finally here We give you praise and honor Lord at all times. You have been Gracious and Faithful,” she added.

Lesuuda further thanked her husband, friends, family doctors, and well-wishers for the support during her pregnancy.

“To family and friends who made it to join us for the vigil yesterday, you made it so much fun. Thank you all for your support and prayers. You made this journey much easier and unto the next phase. We have felt your love and Baby Enzi is privileged to have you all in her life,” she said.

