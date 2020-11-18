Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda was over the moon after her friends treated her to a surprise baby shower.

The lawmaker had initially planned to hold a gender reveal party but was forced to cancel due to COVID-19. The deadly virus however did not stop her colleagues in the National Assembly from throwing her a surprise shower.

“We had it all planed for a grand gender reveal party for our first baby with family and friends but yeah for the safety of everyone we had to cancel for we live in unprecedented, difficult times. Nothing could however stop these girls from surprising me to thank God for this far He has brought us. Masks, sanitizers, social distancing, laughter, food, dance and good cheer is how it went down,” Lesuuda wrote on social media.

She extended her gratitude to her friends for the colorful party of gift-giving as she prepares to welcome her bundle of joy.

“Thank you, gals of Power and Influence, for your thoughtfulness, time, the gifts and love. To all of you who sent messages, good wishes and for sharing in our joy we are grateful. I am happy, blessed, grateful and humbled,” she wrote.

MPs Sabina Chege and Gladys Wanga, former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi, and Wiper Party Secretary-General Judith Sijeny were among those who graced the shower.

Naisula Lesuuda also shared photos from the baby shower which you can check out below.