Online casinos in Kenya offer a unique type of experience you may not find in land-based casinos. These gambling sites have been designed to provide endless entertainment. It comes as no surprise that many overseas online casinos, as well as local casinos, are now striving to dominate the fast-growing online gambling market in Kenya.

In this online casino guide, created by casinos-online.co.ke team, we’ll be discussing everything you need to know about online casinos in Kenya,

The Legal Situation of Online Gambling In Kenya

Many online casinos have been closing shop in Kenya in the last few months. So, you may be wondering whether online gambling is legal in the country.

Well, all forms of online gambling are legal. This is why online sports betting sites have become more popular than online casinos in the last few years.

The main reason why top online casinos have been leaving the Kenyan market is due to the increased tax on profit. Fortunately, this move was temporarily blocked by the high court, sparking hope for top online casinos to enter the market soon.

Online Casino Games

While Kenyan online casinos offer more than 10,000 games, they can all be placed into the following categories:

Online slots

Slots are the most popular games in the world. It is also the simplest game to learn, which makes it the best option for beginners. In addition, you can walk away with huge amounts of money, especially when you play progressive jackpots. High volatile slots also have a high Return to Player (RTP).

Table games

Table games are a popular title in nearly every online casino, including Kenyan online casinos. Some of the most popular table games you will find in Kenyan gambling sites include:

* Roulette

* Baccarat

* Blackjack

* Poker

* Craps

Of these, roulette and craps have the easiest to follow the rules, while baccarat, blackjack, and poker are easy to follow, but you have to practice to get the hang of it.

Table games are popular games among gamblers as they are usually romanticized in pop culture. In addition, these games allow you to apply strategy and skills to boost your chances of winning.

Video poker

Video poker is one of the most popular online casino games. It is the best casino game for any poker fan who is looking to play automatized and fast poker. Although there are many variations of video poker, the most popular are those that have a low house edge.

Live dealer games

One of the fastest-growing trends in online casinos is live dealer games where real table games with human dealers are broadcasted straight to the player’s device. Live dealer games are known for their authentic experience. However, unlike in a land-based casino where you will find all games, live dealer casinos broadcast table games only.

So, what’s the catch in these games? Well, aside from being able to play your regular games from the comfort of your coach, you are able to interact with other players and the live dealer.

Online Casino Bonuses

Nearly every online casino offers some form of welcome bonus. The welcome bonuses and other offers can come in the form of match deposit bonuses, free spins, cashback, and others.

However, not all bonuses are the same. Some online casinos, especially new ones, are looking to attract more players. For this reason, they offer bonuses that are more appealing to Kenyans, or basically their target market.

Payment Methods

To play real money games at online casinos in Kenya, you have to get funds into your online casino account. There are a number of payment methods you can use to deposit and withdraw funds from your Kenyan online casino account.

They include:

Debit and credit cards

Widely used around the world, debit and credit cards are one of the most popular payment methods in Kenya. MasterCard and VISA are issued by top banks in Kenya, such as the Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Equity Bank, Absa Kenya, and others.

E-Wallets

Electronic wallets are the fastest growing method of payment due to the convenience they bring. There are many e-wallets in Kenya, but the most popular include Neteller and Skrill.

Pre-paid cards

Prepaid cards offer extra security, making them a popular payment option among many players. Although Kenya does not offer a wide range of options like other developed countries, there are still enough available to cater to the market.

Pay by phone

Pay by phone is a popular payment method in countries with the most developed online casino markets. They have Boku and Zmpler, but here in Kenya we have MPESA. You can use this payment method to deposit money into your online casino account and withdraw money using the same.

Conclusion

Online gambling is increasingly becoming popular in Kenya, thanks to advancements in technology and the availability of convenient payment methods. With the high taxes poised by the government put on halt by the high court, we should expect to see more top online casinos entering the Kenyan market.