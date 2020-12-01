An elderly woman from Nyamaroka village in Rongo, Migori County has reportedly taken her own life over a debt owed to a church where she works.

Area assistant chief Eddy Onyango said the deceased Ruth Akinyi Ogola, 60, who was a church treasurer, spent Sh20,000 of money collected by the church but was not able to refund it.

The administrator said the deceased was found hanging from a rope outside her kitchen on Monday afternoon, Citizen reports.

Mr. Onyango also mentioned that the deceased’s son had on Sunday sold a cow to raise Sh15,000 to pay back part of the money.

The assistant chief said they are yet to establish why the woman still opted to commit suicide even after her son had raised the amount.

Mr. Onyango appealed to families to seek alternative ways of handling issues.