Investigations into the corruption scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency(Kemsa) are at an advanced stage.

This is according to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Twalib Mbarak, who noted that the case is complex and may take longer than anticipated.

In an interview with the Star, Mbarak said that due to its volume and complexity, the Sh7.8 billion scandal probe is being conducted in phases.

The anti-graft agency boss explained that some aspects of the case have an international component which requires a request of mutual legal assistance from foreign jurisdictions.

Mbarak said the probe is focusing on officials and companies that may have received funds fraudulently from Kemsa.

This comes nearly 100 days since President Uhuru Kenyatta directed EACC to complete the probe in 21 days.

Following Uhuru’s directive, EACC forwarded to DPP Noordin Haji a file listing six individuals believed to have had a direct role in the irregular procurement of PPEs and face masks for Covid-19 emergency response.

On October 2, the DPP returned the file to the EACC and recommended a further probe.

Amid concerns that the probe was going cold, the EACC boss allayed the fears saying Kemsa officers and companies found culpable will be charged with committing economic crimes.

Twalib pledged to deliver the Kemsa case citing “notable achievement in areas of prevention, enforcement, and recovery of public assets.”

He mentioned that since January EACC has prevented the possible loss of Sh787 million in covert operations that disrupted corrupt networks.

“This year, the commission has concluded investigations in 110 high –impact cases and forwarded the inquiry files to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Twalib said.