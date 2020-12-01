A National Youth Service (NYS) recruit was Monday arraigned in court and charged with stealing alcoholic drinks worth Sh25.6 million.

John Gatuiku Macharia allegedly stole 3,534 units of Faxe, 1,840 units of Konyagi, 788 units of Redbull, and 176 units of Tuborg from Patiala Distillers Limited.

The booze was under storage at a go-down ib Nairobi, where the suspect, together with others not before the court, allegedly accessed and stole them between January 1, 2018, and November 23, 2020.

Macharia was also charged with handling stolen goods.

The court heard that on November 27, 2020 while in Kenol, Murang’a County, Macharia was in possession of the alcohol, knowing that it had been stolen.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, the accused denied the charges.

He was freed on Sh500,000 cash bail after claiming he was due to sit exams this December.