On the same day that the country lost Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka, we are learning of another high profile death.

Former cabinet minister, presidential candidate and member of 2007 ODM’s ‘Pentagon’ Joseph Nyagah is dead.

Nyagah has died at the age of 72 at Nairobi hospital.

News of his death was was announced moments ago, but it is still unclear what caused it, although there are reports that he may have succumbed from Covid-19.

This is a developing story…