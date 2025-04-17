Aviator Craze Sparks National Concern as MPs Push for Stricter Betting Regulations

Members of Parliament have launched a push to clamp down on the popular online betting game Aviator, warning that it’s wreaking havoc on families, students, and the economy.

Unlike conventional sports betting, Aviator doesn’t require any sports knowledge or analysis. Players simply wager on how long two virtual airplanes will fly before they crash. Its fast pace, minimal rules, and instant payout system have made it one of the most addictive betting games in Kenya today.

Leading the charge in Parliament on Wednesday, April 16, Gilgil MP Martha Wangari Wanjira raised the alarm over the game’s growing grip on Kenyans—describing it as a dangerously addictive platform that’s draining livelihoods across the country.

Addressing the National Assembly, Wangari urged the government to regulate what she termed an “addictive game of chance,” and questioned the regulatory role of the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

Wangari also called for an investigation into the game’s legal status in Kenya, raising concern over disturbing reports that some students are using school fees to gamble, while parents risk their life savings chasing quick wins.

“This craze has terrorized both women and men, as well as our youth, by swallowing up livelihoods,” Wangari warned. “There are numerous cases of students gambling on their school fees and parents gambling on their savings.”

Betting Ads on Prime Time TV News

The MP also blasted betting companies for deploying aggressive marketing tactics that target vulnerable audiences through prime-time television and radio slots. She accused gaming firms of using their massive profits to push gambling-related ads into mainstream news programs, increasing the risk of addiction among viewers.

“RThere has been a drive by registered gaming firms to place advertisements on leading TV and radio stations during prime time with their abnormal profits amassed,” Wangari said. “There is evidence of a firm whose betting and gaming activities are part of prime-time news in one of the most watched TV stations in the country.”

As part of her broader call for transparency and accountability, Wangari is demanding that the Parliamentary Committee on Finance clarify whether Aviator is officially registered and licensed to operate in Kenya. She also wants the committee to reveal how much tax revenue the government is earning from betting and gaming activities and provide annual statistics on how much Kenyans are spending on gambling.

In addition, she urged the committee to explain what measures the BCLB is taking to control gambling-related advertising across TV, radio, and print media—particularly for games like Aviator that pose a high risk of addiction.

“Table a list including license numbers of firms including media houses that are authorized to conduct game of chance in the country,” Wangari demanded.

Parliament gave the Committee on Finance until Thursday, April 17, to submit its findings and respond to the concerns.