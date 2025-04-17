Motorcyclists, Pedestrians Lead in Road Deaths as NTSA Reports 1,139 Road Deaths in First Quarter of 2025

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has confirmed that at least 1,139 people lost their lives in road crashes across Kenya between January 1 and March 31, 2025. Although tragic, the figure reflects a slight drop from the 1,166 deaths recorded during the same period last year.

Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable, with 420 fatalities reported, followed by 301 motorcyclists. The data also shows that 189 passengers and 130 pillion passengers died in road accidents during the first quarter. In addition, crashes claimed the lives of 83 drivers and 16 pedal cyclists.

Overall, 5,856 people were involved in road crashes during this period, a decrease of 1,908 compared to early 2024. Of these, 3,316 sustained serious injuries, while 2,693 suffered minor injuries.

NTSA raised concern over a significant increase in the number of motorcyclists and pillion passengers affected—pointing to a growing need for targeted road safety campaigns aimed at these high-risk groups.

Despite continued efforts by NTSA and police to enforce traffic laws, dangerous driving behaviors persist. To address this, authorities have reintroduced Alcoblow breathalysers on major roads to discourage drunk driving and promote safer motoring.

With the Easter holiday season prompting a surge in travel, NTSA has issued a strong warning to motorists to adhere to all road safety regulations.

A nationwide crackdown is currently underway, focusing on major causes of road accidents such as impaired driving and failure to follow traffic rules, as the government seeks to minimize fatalities during the festive period.