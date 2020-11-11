When it comes to the controversial Gengetone music, Ochungulo family undoubtedly reigns supreme. The self-proclaimed Kenyan Migos have mastered the genre by not going over the top with lewd content that has often attracted backlash for other Gengetone stars.

The trio comprising of Dmore, Benzema and Nellythegoon has done it again with a new jam dubbed ‘Wanjiku’.

Produced by Motif Di Don, ‘Wanjiku’ is an upbeat street anthem about the typical party life in Nairobi.

Ochungulo family sing in part:

“ONYISO, WALENJE MAKONDIKO ( ONYISO HAS CONDOMS IN HIS WALET)

“WANJIKU, AKO KEG NA MAOMBITHO ( WANJIKO IS UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF KEG AND THE GOOD PLANT)”

The visuals which showcase a street party were directed by Rabala & Hulk Omondi while the dance choreography is by Crackerz Dance group.

Check out ‘Wanjiku’ below. Rating 7/10.