Darya Kish is an upcoming R&B singer and radio presenter at NRG radio. She dropped her first EP (mini-album) titled A Decade Ago under Kenyan music label, City Boy Est, in July.

Darya spoke to Spice magazine about her music and more.

What was your upbringing like?

I am a first born of three girls. I was brought up in a family of academicians and education was a big thing.

I was raised in a strict Christian background and my parents were quite the no nonsense type.

Since my mum was such an academician, I ended up going to nine schools in total.

I’ve literally gone through the Kenyan, American and British education systems and I even home-schooled for some time. So, I would say that I had an interesting upbringing.

How did you secure your radio job and what are the challenges so far?

In April 2018, I participated in a competition known as the NRG MVPs and emerged as the winner for a radio presenter spot.

The competition was quite tough because there were hundreds of talented creatives and I really wanted the job.

I had been on USIU Radio for almost three years and had been interviewed at a couple of well known radio stations in Kenya, but still I hadn’t gotten a job yet.

However, during MVPS, I put my all in it; I did my research and I worked on my strengths and weaknesses and it clearly paid off.

Now, I am a radio presenter for the mid-morning and weekend shows at NRG Radio.

What do you love and hate about the job?

I love the fact that I can be able to just make someone’s day or impact it somehow by them just listening to me talking.

I love the interaction part of it because you get to really learn a lot of different things about people and the society.

I don’t think I’d use the word hate, but I’m still getting used to working on public holidays. Don’t get me wrong; I love my job!

How did music become a part of your life?

No one in my family really sang, so I don’t think anyone saw that coming. However, I started singing from as young as seven years old.

I used to sing Alicia Keys’ song Fallin every single day without fail and I never stopped singing from then.

I composed my first song ever when I was a nine-year-old and went on a music tour in the USA with a Christian children’s choir and we performed in four states.

I continued singing and performing throughout primary and high schools; I was even in the praise and worship team for years in school.

Once I joined university, I released my first single No Love and that was the beginning of a new journey with my music. I performed in almost every event in university and here I am now.

Tell us about your debut mini-album A Decade Ago.

I am very excited about it, seeing that it’s my first EP and because I have really poured out my heart and real life situations in it.

A Decade Ago is all good, mellow and sweet vibes and it’s R&B throughout. In terms of collaborations, there’s only one on the EP with an amazing artiste known as Muni, but I plan on having more collabos in the future.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

I just want to be able to speak to people through my music, especially emotionally. I’d love to grow musically and take this international and have music tours.

I’d love to meet and work with music legends in Kenya, Africa and across the globe just to change the world for the better through music. I’d also love to have my own music label.

Away from music and media, do you have any hobby?

Yes. I love all things to do with fashion, style and make-up. I love to dress up in things that people wouldn’t see as normal.

I like to call it ‘being extra’. I even had a fashion blog, but I slacked on it. I also love to play around with my make-up and create looks. Lastly, I love shopping!

What kind of girlfriend are you?

I’m the type that loves to be spoiled; chocolate, flowers and food. I’m a hopeless romantic and can be very corny, but most importantly, I love being given attention. I’m that ride or die girlfriend.