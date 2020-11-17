Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto was Monday arraigned before Kapsabet Court, Nandi where he denied defiling a minor.

The World 3000m steeplechase champion is accused of defiling a 15-year-old girl on October 20-21 in Tironiin village, Mutwot location. He was also accused of having an indecent act with a minor.

According to the prosecution, the 25-year-old athlete eloped with the teenager prompting her parents to report the incident at Mosoriot police station. They alleged that their daughter, who went missing from home, was staying at the athlete’s home in Chesumei.

Upon returning home after three days, they interrogated their daughter who allegedly refused to disclose where she had been. However, upon examining her phone log, it was discovered that she had been in constant communication with Kipruto.

It was then that the form two student disclosed that she had been staying at the athlete’s home.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate D. Ocharo via Zoom, Kipruto denied the charges and was freed on Sh200,000 cash bail.

The case will come up for hearing on May 10th, 2021.

Kipruto, a police officer, was arrested on 11th November, weeks after being on the run from the authorities.

The reigning Olympic and World champion had on several occasions evaded police who showed up at this house in Mosoriot, accompanied by the victim.

A detective privy to the case said they had to use technology to fish out the athlete from his hideout.