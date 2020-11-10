The Kenyan songbird Nadia Mukami is apprehensive about getting into a relationship after a former lover did her dirty and broke her trust.

Ms Mukami was madly in love during her campus years but the guy she was dating was cheating on her.

Speaking in an interview with Mseto East Africa, the ‘Radio Love’ hitmaker said the guy was her first and only boyfriend to date.

“I deeply loved someone who I found out was not dating me alone. On that fateful day, as I was escorting him home, we drive past one light-skin lady by the road and he quickly asks the driver to speed off, but it is like the lady noticed me,” she recounted.

According to Nadia, the betrayal taught her a painful lesson that she is not keen to experience again.

“I was shocked beyond words and that is the last time I ever dated. It will take Jesus and angels for me to date again. I’m just not ready,” Nadia said, adding: “I have already been hurt. Yes, I have moved on, but I haven’t healed.”

Speaking on her rumored love affair with Arrowbwoy, Nadia Mukami admitted that they rode the wave to push their music.

“He’s an amazing friend. We tried dating but it didn’t work,” she said.

“I am single and working on my business, Arrow Bwoy and I never dated. What happened was that a blogger wrote the story and we just decided to run with it, we used it to push our music,” Nadia added.