Police in Migori County have arrested a clergyman who is accused of defiling and impregnating a minor at Ongito village in Nyatike.

The pastor allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl two months ago after she had gone for prayers.

Nyatike Sub-county Children Officer Joyce Atieno said the heinous assault was discovered about a week ago when the girl wrote a suicide note blaming her parents for the ordeal.

The Class Eight pupil at Muslim Primary School in Migori County said her parents insisted that she go for prayers at the suspect’s church.

Her suicide note read as follows: “…When this person came to our home he told my mother that he wants me to go for prayer.

“I refused to go alone and I decided to go with my friend. When I reached there, he told us to go with him to the church for prayer at 9.00 pm. There was no one at the church, only the three of us.

“When we reached there he told me go with him to a room for the sick for prayer. After that I don’t known what happened when my mind came back, I was tired and could not walk properly but when I asked him what happened, he told me that he had just removed things which were disturbing in my stomach. I only saw blood and some white things coming from me.”

The girl has since undergone counselling as police continue with investigations.