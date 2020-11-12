Former Citizen TV news anchor Janet Mbugua sparked a candid online conversation on menstruation after opening up about her recent embarrassing menstrual staining story.

The media personality said it happened on Tuesday as she was preparing for a fun afternoon with her sons at home. Janet said it was her firstborn son, Huru, who first pointed out the stain on her pajamas.

“I’m walking in front of my sons towards the play area at home, as we prepare for a fun afternoon of activities. Huru remarks casually, ‘Mum, I think you sat on the red flowers’.

“I’m trying to figure out what he means and then I freeze and try to act normal all at once,” she narrated.

Janet said her nanny who had already seen the stain rushed to her aid leading to an embarrassing moment in front of her sons.

“Our nanny, who was walking behind us and had already seen my mess even before Huru did, was rushing to my aid. She whispers, ‘umeharibu nguo’( you’ve spoilt your clothes). The hush tones and my general embarrassment now really have Huru and Mali curious. They’re both staring at us. By this time I’m walking backwards towards my bedroom, a weak smile on my face,” she said.

Janet, who has been at the forefront of raising awareness and destigmatizing menstruation, said she was unable to explain periods to her sons. She said she went along with Huru’s reasoning of sitting on redflowers.

Here’s the rest of Janet’s story:

“…By this time I’m walking backwards towards my bedroom, a weak smile on my face.

Huru: What’s wrong?

Me: (weak smile) Nothing, bubba.

Mali: What wrong?

Me: (still weak-smiling) Nothing, dear!

(as I perfect my moonwalk)

Nanny: (awkward gaze)

Me: I’m fine everyone, it’s just –

Huru: Red flowers. From your office room when you were filming.

Oh yes! I had been filming some content for @myfirsttimestories and @inuadada, which entailed red rose petals. Who was I to argue!

Me: Yes, red flowers. I’ll just change and come play, ok?

Huru and Mali: Ok!

They’re 2 and 5, I didn’t have the bandwidth or bravado to explain periods, let alone period stains, at that moment. Still don’t, but soon will.

But fam, I was so embarrassed! Why do we freak out? In my case I thought, ‘Sis, you talk about this all the time. You have the tools and knowledge to do better. What’s up?’ But, I’m human!

What’s your period stain story?

(MFT Stories – The Podcast, coming soon. Be ready to share your story! Details on that in the next few days).

#menstruationmatters #periodtalk #endperiodshame 🩸”