The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned both Education CS George Magoha and the Education Ministry official he insulted at Langas Primary School early this month.

Prof. Magoha is required to appear before EACC officers David Mutua and Celestine Awiti to record an official statement on the incident.

“The Commission pursuant to its constitutional and statutory mandate…is investigating allegations of unethical conduct touching on Cabinet Secretary of Education [Prof George Magoha] regarding an incident that occurred at Langas Primary School, in Eldoret Town, on or about November 6, 2020, during a tour of the school,” the letter read in part.

The EACC also asked the County Director of Education in Uasin Gishu, Gitonga Mbaka, to record a statement at the commission’s North Rift Regional office.

The commission said it had reason to believe that Mbaka had information that could be of help to the investigation. “To this end, you are invited for interview and statement recording at EACC North Rift regional office on Wednesday, November 18,” reads the letter in part.

The Education official has since said he has forgiven Magoha.

“I have forgiven the CS, and I am focused on serving the country as I prepare for my retirement in March 2021 after over 35 years of service in the Education Sector,” he said.

Recounting the incident that was caught on video, Mbaka said Magoha was satisfied by the school’s preparations but his mood changed when the media showed up.

“The officials and I had taken the CS around the classrooms at Langas Primary School, and he was satisfied that there were enough desks, thermo guns and even water points for washing hands.

“There was, however, change after he saw the media, and turned the focus on me asking why the school was untidy,” he added.

Magoha regretted the incident saying that nobody was perfect.