Award-winning contemporary gospel singer Victor Mbuvi has launched his own record label known as Panache Plume Interactive.

The ‘Kwata Kawaya’ singer said the label is part of his legacy to nurture upcoming gospel singers. He also intends to address critics who claim that the Kenyan music industry lacks good gospel content by producing quality records.

Mbuvi has since signed 15-year-old Nicole Bett under Panache Plume.

“We have signed several artistes and are looking forward to signing many more as we stretch out gospel tentacles,” Mbuvi said.

Mbuvi started the record label to commemorate his 20th anniversary in the gospel industry.

“I felt like I need to leave a legacy of other gospel artistes and widen the scope of God’s ministry with the ability, experience and wisdom God has granted me over the year,” he said.

“At the same time, offering great quality music. I believe success is inspiring others to excel also in their talents.”