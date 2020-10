The trailer for the new female-led movie ‘The 355’ is out.

The spy thriller stars Kenyan movie star Lupita Nyong’o, alongside Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Bingbing Fan.

The plot has the 5 women intelligence agents join hands to take on an anonymous group of hackers seeking to start World War III.

‘The 355’ is set for a theatrical release on Jan. 15, 2021.

Here’s the trailer.