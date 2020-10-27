A police officer based in Ugunja, Siaya county died on Monday after he reportedly shot himself.

Dennis Gitonga, a police constable based at the Madungu police patrol base, is said to have shot himself in the neck, sustaining fatal injuries.

Ugunja Sub-county Police Commander Mr. Lazarus Taarus said the officer’s colleagues at the patrol base heard a gunshot and on rushing to the scene they found Gitonga on the floor with his gun beside him.

They rushed Gitonga to the nearby Ambira sub-county hospital but he died while being transferred to the Siaya County Referral Hospital where he had been referred.

His body was moved to the Ambira sub-county hospital mortuary for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.