As speculation persists on whether he is still a member of Gengetone group Ethic, rapper Rekles doesn’t seem to be resting on his laurels as he continues to build his solo brand.

A month after his first release under House of Badass, Rekles has dropped his second project from the stable dubbed ‘Sota'(Broke). Rekles is assisted by the veteran and highly sought-after Genge rapper Mejja to address fake lives on social media.

Produced by Mavo on the Beat, ‘Sota’ highlights how people live beyond their means to impress strangers while reminding us that being broke is not a sin.

The video directed by Andere and shot by Frinant Pictures features comedian Dj Shiti as the main act.

Check it out below. Rating 8/10.