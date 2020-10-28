The popular entertainment joint along Thika Superhighway, Quiver Lounge, is once again on the spot for allegedly flouting COVID-19 directives.

According to Mowlem MCA Benson Mwangi, the lounge has been allowing congestion of revelers without enforcing social distancing guidelines as stipulated.

The ward rep, who was speaking in the Nairobi County Assembly, said Quiver was risking the lives of Kenyans amid efforts to contain the deadly virus.

“The government has made tremendous efforts towards flattening the curve. It should therefore concern everybody when businesses, especially social places fail to adhere to these guidelines and expose many people to this disease coming at a time when countries fear for a second wave,” said Mwangi.

The MCA wants the assembly’s Culture and Community Services and Health Services committees to probe why the lounge is being allowed to operate in such a manner.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 45(2), I wish to request for a statement from the chairperson of the two committees regarding the disregard of the government’s Covid-19 containment measures at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road,” said the MCA.

“The committees should inquire into and report on reasons why the Lounge has been allowed to operate in the foregoing circumstances and whether they are operating on a valid licence.”

The MCA also wants the two committees to probe the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on the steps it has taken to ensure social places strictly adhere to Covid-19 measures.

Last month, police raided Quiver Lounge after it was discovered to have flouted directives issued by the Ministry of Health regarding the closure of all bars and nightclubs countrywide.