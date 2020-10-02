Bongo songbird Mimi Mars has refuted rumors that she is dating Diamond Platnumz.

Days after the Bongo star professed his love for Mimi on social media, the pair was spotted having a swim at Diamond’s house, sparking speculation in the Tanzanian showbiz scene.

In his message, Diamond posted: “I have always loved this girl. I really do not know where I as the son of Mama Dangote goes wrong in timing. Doh!”

Mars responded: “Where there is love, there in no fear. Real love chases away fear. So if someone is afraid, they are not fully in love.”

Speaking in an interview with Ayo TV, Mimi Mars dispelled the rumors saying she is already dating and her relationship with Diamond is work-related.

“I really don’t see the need to explain anything. Those that have eyes have seen and those with ears have heard. The people that know me personally understand. Those that don’t know me can assume whatever they want. Our relationship is purely work-related. We have an upcoming project and that’s all,” she said.

We have spoken about that possibility and put it behind us. That's something that can never happen. To be honest, we are all over it, it's the media that keeps dragging this issue. It's over and done with.

The actress said she is in a happy relationship with an understanding partner.

“I have someone in my life already. I thank God because he is extremely understanding and even when I went over at Diamond’s place he knew about it, we spoke about it and he understood why I went there. That’s why I insist that the people that matter to know already know, the rest can continue spreading rumors,” said Mars.

Asked whether she would be open to having a cordial relationship with Diamond outside work, Mimi Mars said: “I don’t think my relationship with Diamond can be more than work because you can imagine how people talked just because of the pool video, imagine if we are seen hanging out together in public. People don’t understand that someone like Diamond can have a normal relationship with a lady because of his nature or past maybe because of what we know about him.

“Let’s just continue working plus his studio is in his house and he can’t work elsewhere we have no choice but to follow him. So until we finally release our project I know you will hear and see so many things but like I said I’m really okay with that.”