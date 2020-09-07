Scroll to Top
Menu
HOME
Science
news
politics
business
tech news
weird
sports
entertainment
TV
lifestyle
humour
social media
rss
twitter
youtube
gplus
facebook
South Africa
Contact Us
ADVERTISE
ARCHIVES
Privacy Policy
(Humour)
The Trending Memes and Tweets This Monday
By
David Koech
/ Monday, 07 Sep 2020 06:48AM /
Leave a Comment
/
Tags:
trending
To start the new week, this is what’s trending on Twitter.
Prev
1 of 19
Next
Prev
1 of 19
Next
Loading...
Things You Probably Didn’t Know About KTN News Anchor Grace Kuria
< Previous
CRAZY: Funny Pics/Memes Going Viral on Kenyan Social Media
Next >
Recommended stories you may like:
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Officially Launches Presidential Bid
Stray Buffalo Gores Woman To Death As Her Baby Is Found Unscathed
Actress’s Story Of Domestic Violence: “My Ex-Husband Tried To Gouge My Eyes Out With His Bare Hands”
CRAZY: Funny Pics/Memes Going Viral on Kenyan Social Media