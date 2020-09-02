Ohangla musician George Adinda, also known as Otieno Aloka, is a free man after his run-in with the law over his song titled Ochot Madhako.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) had instituted legal proceedings against the singer, with KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua accusing the ‘Kanungo’ hitmaker of promoting paedophilia and degradation of women.

The musician then issued a public apology and wrote to the Board seeking an out-of-court settlement, which was agreed to. However, the agreement proved too little too late as Otieno Aloka was dragged to court on Monday.

According to Ezekiel Mutua, the singer pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him before Kisumu’s Director of Criminal Investigations could request for a withdrawal of the case.

“The Board had agreed to the request and written to the DCI to withdraw the case but because the matter had already been reported to the police, given an OB number and allocated a hearing date, withdrawal was to be done before the judge on Monday, August 31, 2020,” Mutua said.

“Interestingly upon appearance in court, the accused pleaded guilty to all the charges before the DCIO could present the request for withdrawal,” he added.

Aloka pleaded guilty to two counts: distribution and exhibition of a film contrary section 12 (2) of the Kenya Film and Stage Plays Act and failure to obtain a filming license contrary to section 4 (1) of the Kenya Film and Stage Plays Act.

He was fined Sh 60,000 for each count or an alternative jail term of 12 months for each count.

However, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga came to his rescue and settled the Sh120,000 fine through South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha and Siaya county youth chairman Kevin Dosso.

Speaking after his release, Aloka said he wondered why he was arraigned despite having offered the public apology and KFCB agreeing to withdraw the charges.