Police in Kakamega County have launched a manhunt for a man who is alleged to have killed his wife following a disagreement over food.

According to reports, the suspect identified as Joseph Shiro, returned home drunk on Monday night and asked to be served a second round of Ugali, a demand that allegedly angered his wife Florence Makonjio.

A heated argument ensued before the suspect a jembe(hoe) and hit his wife on the head.

The couple’s daughter said her father was drunk and excited when he arrived and was even dancing before the disagreement occurred.

The family of the deceased said they were shocked by the incident as the couple did not have any prior conflicts.