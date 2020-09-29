Comedian Matano Kazungu alias Captain Otoyo has made his comeback on radio after a 2-year hiatus.

The radio personality is back at Milele FM, nearly two and a half years after he resigned from the station to join Radio Maisha. He was, however, reportedly fired two months after he joined the Standard owned radio station on grounds of gross misconduct and lack of time management.

Otoyo will be co-hosting the Milele Drive show alongside Diana Tangut alias Presenter 001, replacing Jacqueline ‘Wilbroda’ Nyaminde and Francis Luchivya.

Wilbroda and Luchivya will be debuting another show airing from 8 p.m. till midnight.

Milele Drive airs Mondays to Fridays between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“It’s not a new job, it’s a comeback. I worked here for 4 years. It will start today Monday, September 28, 2020, at 4 p.m,” Otoyo said.