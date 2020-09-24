Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has turned the tables on Kakamega senator Cleopha Malala over an alleged plot to assassinate him.

Appearing before a joint committee of the Senate on Wednesday, Kinoti dismissed the Senator’s claims that a select hit squad of police officers was plotting to eliminate him.

Consequently, the DCI boss recommended criminal charges against Malala for giving wrong information.

Kinoti told the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and the Security Committee Malala’s claims had injured the morale and reputation of DCI officers.

“Based on evidence on record we find that allegations by Cleophas Malala are untrue, malicious, false and ill-intended. The author of the claims should be charged for giving false information in accordance with Section 129(B) of the penal code,” he said.

“These are serious allegations impacting he character of members of the Special Service Unit that has exposed them to ridicule and contempt in the eyes of the members of the public,” Kinoti said.

The DCI boss said investigators could not find any information to support the Senator’s claims and demanded that the lawmaker apologises in both print and electronic media.

“Failure to offer the apology in the same prominent manner that he made him them should lead to his arrest and arraignment for giving the police false information,” the DCI boss added.

“In the absence of the apology, they(Special Service Unit) feel despised and demoralised which will affect their morale,” he added.

Kinoti also noted that the identity of four of the five members of the squad that Malala alleged could not be confirmed during investigations. He also told the committee that police could not locate Eton Hotel in Thika town, where the officers allegedly met to plan the assassination.