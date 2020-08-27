A woman who stabbed her lover’s girlfriend has been charged in court alongside her boyfriend.

Catherine Njeri Wanjiru, 20, was charged with causing grievous harm to Sharon Iminza Malela outside their boyfriend Alvin Jumba Mitsami’s house on January 4.

A Kibera court heard that on the said date, Alvin Jumba called Ms Malela asking her to come to his house in Zimmerman estate, Kasarani, Nairobi where the complainant found Wanjiru waiting for her with a knife.

A commotion ensued as Alvin Jumba restrained Wanjiru from stabbing Malela, who fled from the house.

Undeterred, Wanjiru reportedly chased after Malela and caught up with her along the stairs and stabbed her on the back.

The victim sustained significant injuries and was rushed to hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

In her defense, Wanjiru claimed that her love rival turned up at Alvin Jumba’s house with three men to attack them for cohabiting while he was still dating Malela.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto, Wanjiru and Jumba denied the charges.

They were freed on a Sh200,000 cash bail each or an alternative Sh400,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on September 17.