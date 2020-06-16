Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has slammed COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, saying the controversial trade unionist to “leave politics to politicians”.

According to the embattled Ford Kenya Party leader, Atwoli has been interfering in Luhyaland politics and confusing the community. He faulted Atwoli’s appointment of Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya as Luhya spokespersons describing it as a sham.

“Atwoli is a failure. He has failed to cushion the Kenyan worker whose salary is deducted to enrich him. Majority of workers, especially in flower farms and industries are suffering. What has he done to help them? Let him stick to his mandate and leave politics to politicians,” said Weta.

“Atwoli has no authority to choose any politician as the Mulembe people spokesperson. He is a failure himself. Let him stop chest thumping because nobody appointed him as our patron,” he added.

The former Senate Minority Leader further accused the COTU boss of inviting only a select few Luhya leaders to his Kajiado home to serve his selfish interests.

“I and my ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi were never invited by Atwoli. This means he had a hidden agenda and self-interests towards leaders he could easily manipulate. We are not part of the dubious meetings,” he said.

At the same time, Wetangula denied supporting Deputy President William Ruto. He maintained that he is also in the race for the top seat.

“You have seen me crisscrossing the country from Mombasa to Turkana, Kuria to Embu and Garissa to Busia. Why should I be wasting resources and energies if I am supporting Ruto? That is propaganda being peddled by people with ill intentions,” said Mr Wetang’ula.