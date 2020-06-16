Two former executives in Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s cabinet have accused their former boss of cruelty.

Agnes Gachoki, the former Health CEC, and the former CEC for Gender and Youth, Wanjiru Njeru, in a joint statement on Monday also accused the impeached county boss of disregarding human dignity.

“The county staff can tell you endless tales of cruelty, disregard for human dignity and the ruthless terror it is to work for Anne Mumbi Waiguru,” the pair said.

Gachoki and Njeru further accused Waiguru of sacking 20 women in two years of being governor.

However, Waiguru’s communication officer Muriuki Mugo dismissed the allegations saying the pair should have published the names of the fired women to substantiate their claims.

The duo additionally claimed Waiguru has ‘an iron grip’ control of certain offices in the county such as procurement, budgeting and finance.

“The county budget is done by the governor and a confidential finance team, then it is sent to the assembly…”

Gachoki and Njeru are urging the Senate to consider the voices of the locals through the MCAs and ensure that Waiguru is out of office.

“We ask that the Senate does not gag the people of Kirinyaga by having their grievances aired in private. The honourable Senate must do the right thing. Waiguru is only one woman from Kirinyaga, support the rest of us that she continues to fail with her bad leadership.”