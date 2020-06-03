The Kenyan government has officially launched a virtual Safari live stream campaign to showcase game safaris in some of the parks and reserves across the country.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala said the six-week expedition across the country will be part of the ongoing #MagicAwaits campaign which is aimed at ensuring that the world and travelers remain connected to destination Kenya during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our international tourism business is completely cut off and we have to still share destination memories with travelers and that is why we are unveiling a virtual tour safari to connect visitors with the destination,” said the CS while launching the virtual Safari at Nairobi National Park on Tuesday.

Balala noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught players in different sectors to be more innovative in a bid to keep their businesses afloat in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The CS pointed out that Kenya’s Safari has been named the best in the world, adding that the tourism sector will endeavor to liven up this brand positioning by ensuring that the country remains top of mind among visitors and investors alike.

“This venture which begins here at the Nairobi National Park will allow us to document our diverse wildlife in the National Parks and game reserves, thrilling adventures, beautiful lodges and unique cultures and conservation projects that Kenya has become world famous for. We shall be live streaming and sharing this content every week to bring Kenya to Kenyans and to the world at large” said Balala.

Kenya Tourism Board CEO, Dr Betty Radier added: “It’s great opportunity for us to showcase destinations live. We’re going to go to 16 different destinations where we will be showcasing different aspects of the destination, in wildlife, beaches, conservation, community.”

“This will help people to have a taste of what is waiting for them once we’re open for business,” she added.