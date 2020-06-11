Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Wednesday nabbed two suspects who were allegedly robbing unsuspecting people after posing as stranded motorists.

Following complaints from the public, the sleuths swung into action and intercepted the suspects along the Southern bypass towards Kikuyu.

The suspects were identified as Caroline Wanjiku Maina and Keith Njoroge, who are both aged 25. The suspects were allegedly operating in a vehicle with altered number plates.

The detectives impounded the vehicle whose original registration number is KCV 675F and placed the suspects in lawful custody as further investigations continue.

Any affected member of public is requested to report to the DCI and record a statement.

The arrests came after Kenyans had taken to Twitter earlier in the day to warn motorists about the two suspects.

“Members cautioned to be wary of this vehicle. Occupants pretend to be stranded, then rob people. Last spotted on Southern bypass. Please note the numberplate is modified from V to W using tape,” said Joseph Wangto.