Controversial gospel hitmaker Bahati has explained why he decided to feature his wife’s best friend in his new love song.

Dubbed ‘Wanani’ and released less than a week ago, the track ‘s video features popular city make up artiste Phoina as the video vixen. Phoena, who is Diana Marua’s best friend, plays the role of Bahati’s lover in the video.

This has raised some eyebrows amongst fans, with some critics saying Diana Marua should have played the role.

But Bahati has explained that Diana as already featured in several of his videos.

“Sikumtumia Diana sababu yupo kwa nyimbo zangu nyingi, nimefanya naye mapenzi na kuna video yangu special inatoka 2021 bado ni yeye yupo. Isitoshe, ndio maana naitwa gospel artiste, nafaa kuwa artistic nisifanye vitu ambavyo watu wanategemea,” Bahati said.

On why he couldn’t feature another vixen other than Diana’s best friend, Bahati said he doesn’t rely on people’s opinions while making artistic decisions.

“I don’t depend on people’s opinions but God’s. But why Phoina? Niliona in terms of confidence na chemistry ambayo nilikuwa nahitaji kwa video, niliona ni mtu ambaye angefaa zaidi na aliweza,” Bahati said.