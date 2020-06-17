A 24-year-old woman from Huruma, Nairobi has been charged for allegedly stabbing and seriously injuring her husband during a domestic fight over Sh200.

Damaris Nthoki Singe and her husband Shadrack Mutunga Makau are said to have fought at their house in Mathare sub-county on June 4, 2020.

The court heard that the couple were with their two-year-old child when Makau found out his money was missing from his pockets. He reportedly confronted his wife who denied taking the money and a physical fight ensued.

During the fight, Makau allegedly bit his wife on her left eye before she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him twice on the back.

The victim was rushed to a city hospital where he was admitted for several days.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji of the Makadara Law Courts, the accused denied causing grievous bodily harm.

She was granted a cash bail of Sh50,000 with the hearing of the case set to begin on August 20, 2020.