Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna has indicated that he will be taking Tanzanian radio presenter Mwijaku to court for claiming to be the father of her son, Naseeb Junior.

Mwijaku has been grabbing tabloid headlines in Tanzania after sensationally claiming that he is the father of Tanasha’s son and not Diamond Platnumz.

Among those who have been rubbed the wrong way by Mwijaku’s claims is singer Ray C, who advised Tanasha to sue the radio presenter.

“Duniani hakuna alio kamili…kuna vitu sisi kama binadamu tunafanya vya kipuuzi sana ila kuna muda mtu inabidi ukue kimawazo na kiakili pia na ni lazma ujue unachokifanya kwa mtu mwingine atakichukuliaje kibinaadamu. This is so wrong in so many levels.

“Kama baba mwenye familia yake sidhani kama hii kitu inachekesha. This is unacceptable. Kuna watu wanaathirika kisaikolojia kabisa sababu ya #cyberbullying. Mwijaku haufanyi sawa hata kidogo…Na nchi za wenzetu ungekuwa ushawekwa ndani for this.

“Tanashadonna Get a lawyer and sue this bitch ass nigga. This is beyond disrespectful. Kama mwanamke naboreka sana na huu upuuzi,ifike mahali wanawake tuteteane…sio sawa hata kidogo. Haifurahishi wala haivutii. This has to stop. Its not funny at all,” blasted Ray C.

To which Tanasha responded saying Mwijaku will be receiving a letter from her lawyers soon.

“Empty vessels make the loudest noise, sis. You know empty? He will be receiving a letter from my lawyer soon. Let’s see if he’ll still be as enthusiastic by the time he’s in court,” said Donna.