Top Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau has recounted the day she went into labor to deliver her second child.

In a Q&A with fans on YouTube after being away for five months, Kate Actress said her water broke at around 4 am.

“I had come from a date with my husband and some friends and I was feeling funny. At around 4 am, my water broke. I woke Phil up and told him, ‘babe, the baby is coming’. Let me tell you I saw a Maasai-like man jump up and down and he doesn’t sleep with clothes on,” narrated Kate.

At the delivery room, “I told them I wanted an epidural. I did not want the pain, and the doctor told me he will see if he will administer it,” she said.

Adding: “Kumbe these guys had colluded with the doctor not to administer it since my labor was fast, and all they kept saying is the doctor is coming and the pain was excruciating.”

Kate said that at some point she bit her husband, Phil Karanaja as he was trying to calm her down like in the movies.

“A few minutes later, Baby K came and I was blessed. Before I forget, I bit Phil as he was trying those movie moves, holding my face to calm me down,” she said.

The couple’s daughter is named is Karla Njeri Karanja.

Kate concluded by mentioning that juggling between the two children is difficult, but noted that her husband has been very supportive.

“Many new mums are not doing okay, but with the support and love from friends, family and partners, all will be well,” she assured.