A police officer died Friday during a quarrel with his wife in Panama area of Timau Township, Meru County.

Michael Siwalo, 31, a Police Constable attached to Timau police station, sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest. Neighbours called the police after hearing gunshots emanating from the couple’s rented house at around 6.15 pm.

Police officers who arrived at the scene found the officer’s wife sitting on the floor leaning against a wall. She was bleeding from a stomach wound and was unable to explain what had transpired.

The officers found Siwalo lying on the bedroom floor which had items strewn all over, indicating a physical struggle prior to the shooting. The woman was rushed to Nanyuki Level Four hospital in critical condition.

“Investigations are ongoing as we try to ascertain whether her injury was caused by a gunshot or if it is a knife wound. We have not yet established whether the officer shot himself or if he was shot,” said Buuri OCPD Joseph Asugo.

Detectives also recovered an AK 47 rifle issued to Siwalo for curfew duty that evening as well as two spent cartridges.