The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has directed manufacturers of eight hand sanitizer brands to discontinue the sale of their products for failing to meet the set requirements.

In a statement to the press on Sunday, KEBS suspended the manufacturer’s permits and directed them to recall all the substandard hand sanitizers from the market.

The anti-counterfeit Authority said the suspension of their permits will only be lifted upon confirmation of the effectiveness of the corrective actions instituted by the manufacturers.

“KEBS shall continue to undertake market surveillance and factory inspections. Substandard products found will be seized for destruction at the expense of the owner in addition to any other legal action as provided under the law,” the State Agency said.

KEBS also cautioned members of the public to be on the lookout for substandard products though the ‘Wajibika Na KEBS’ program.

“To Wajibika, verify whether the S Mark permit on your product is valid by sending the code underneath the S Mark to 20023 (SM#Code) to get product manufacturing details. If the details are different, report to KEBS Toll-Free Number 1545,” read the statement.

The 8 hand sanitizer brands whose standardization mark has been withdrawn are: