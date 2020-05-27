Apparently, President Uhuru Kenyatta contacted rapper King Kaka following the release of his sociopolitical hit song Wajinga Nyinyi earlier this year.

Speaking over the weekend, King Kaka said he also received threats and feared for his life after the song took the country by storm for weeks.

“Hiyo time ilikuwa noma sana. I never experienced something like that in my life as it got so intense to a point where I couldn’t even eat in a restaurant due to the many threats I was receiving because of the song,” he said.

Without revealing much detail, the rapper said he received calls from senior government officials among them President Uhuru Kenyatta. These claims however remain unverified.

King Kaka added that despite everything, he does not regret composing the song which he wrote out of anger because of the ills that bedevil our country.

He noted that the purpose of ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ was to enlighten Kenyans on their rights.

The Kaka Empire founder also addressed reports that he is eyeing a political seat in the near-furute.

“Every party has called me and when I’m ready to vie, I will if they support me but not now,” he said.

“I evaluate myself every year on my birthday, I look back on what I haven’t done and what needs to be done, I had a lot of plans for this year from family to business and my music but we shall get back to normalcy again.”