Diego Ngugi Wilson is the founder and managing director at County Guards Security, a firm that provides security solutions for individuals, homes, and corporate institutions, and security risk analysis.

Mr Ngugi shares some of the tips and business lessons he has learned, including the value of trust after he lost a whopping Sh2.7 million in a business deal with an untrustworthy business partner.

Biggest milestone:

I am proud that I was able to realise this business and create four county offices in Mombasa, Meru, Murang’a, and Embu within six months.

This was possible through teamwork, a clear vision, clarity on targets, and ability to meet set timelines. Expansion was based on income returns. Don’t tie yourself with fixed expenses that won’t pay you back.

The people power: Money, wealth and people are intertwined. You cannot make money or build wealth without people.