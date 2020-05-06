Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua is out here dishing out cash rewards left, right and center.

Last week, the morality enforcer awarded Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and musician Akothee with Ksh50,000 each.

This week, Dr Mutua is looking to reward another content creator who impressed him about six years ago. The said creator is a photographer who snapped a picture of Dr Mutua, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, and Dennis Chebitwey looking at their wristwatches.

The picture was shot in 2014 when Matiang’i was Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Chebitwey was the head of public communications and Mutua Secretary of Information.

Taking to his socials, Ezekiel Mutua posted: “The cameraman deserves a cup of something. This was 2014 with the then ICT CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i and Dennis Chebitwey who was the Head of Public Communications. I was the Secretary of Information then. I am looking for the cameraman who shot this. Handsome reward!”

Reminds me of these great gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/0ciNjwhPf7 — KO3CH™ (@TheBryo) May 4, 2020

I think it was a guy if my memory serves me right. But if there’s evidence that it was a woman the award applies — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) May 4, 2020

Last time I saw such pose watu waliitwa marehemu — Tilingi 🐘🐘🐘 (@ArapTilingi) May 4, 2020

The last time I checked, saitoti and Nkaisserry were looking at their watches like this and they’re no more …. But I don’t want to speak anything 😂 — Ombeva joseph(OJ) (@OmbevaJoseh) May 4, 2020

Mutua utamaliza our tax. — #CoViD-19 💙 (@Turkana_Oil) May 4, 2020

Hey moral police, can you send me something please..lately you have been so kind. — Political Incorrect (@KimaniWaKimani4) May 4, 2020

Time has worked well for the guy on the left. Nowadays, the stomach follows him(directly translated from Swahili). — The Meat Guy (@therealmeatguyy) May 4, 2020