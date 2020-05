Kings Music Records CEO Ali Kiba has come out to rubbish rumors on Tanzanian gossip pages that he is having an affair with Hamisa Mobetto.

Since the singer featured the former beauty queen in his music video in a bid to revive his career, speculation has been rife that there is more to their working relationship.

But Ali Kiba has shut down the rumors saying there is nothing going on between them, at least romantically.

Speaking in an interview, Kiba said he keeps in touch with Hamisa as a friend, with the pair often sharing work-related ideas.

“Tunachat. Hio mada ambayo umeizungumzia hapa inaweza kuwa moja ya mada ambazo tuna zungumzia, ideas, kuna watu ambao walishanitafutaga kufanya kazi na Hamisa nikamlink up nao. Ideas tofauti tofauti as a friend unaelewa. Hakuna kitu kinaendelea mimi na Hamisa, hakuna kabisa,” said Kiba.

With reports that Ali Kiba worked with Hamisa to get back at his rival Diamond, the Wasafi boss explained that Ms Mobetto informed him of her decision to appear in the video in order to avoid any misunderstandings.

”Alikiba Anakila Haki Ya Kushoot Na Mtu Yeyote Na Hata Yeye Hamisa Mobetto Ana Haki Ya Kufanya Kazi Na Mtu Yeyote Na Kabla Kwenda Kushoot Hamisa Mobetto Aliniambia Kuwa Ali Amenicheck Nataka Kushoot Na Mimi, So Nimekupa Taarifa Usione Labda Kuna Namna Nyingine Yeyote Watu Wasijekuitafsiri Vingine, Na Mi Nikamwambia Usijali Unabaraka Zangu Zote Kafanya,’‘ said Diamond.