In new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Kilifi County government has closed its borders.

County secretary and head of public service, Mkare Jefwa, wrote to Kilifi county commissioner Magu Mutindika on April 20, directing that borders be closed from Tuesday evening until further notice.

At the same time, all special passes issued to government employees and some essential providers have been withdrawn. This means that no government or private vehicle will be allowed to exit or enter the county, unless with express authorisation from the county secretary and head of public service in cases of emergency.

Jefwa gave security agencies the liberty to seize all county vehicles with no approvals from him, at any entry and exit point.

“When found in misuse within the county jurisdiction, the incident should be reported to the county for further action,” Jefwa said.

County staff residing outside the county have effectively been locked out from Kilifi.

“Protect the county populace by strictly denying the would be intruders in our county for ease and intended purpose of the lockdown,” the letter noted.

The county further directed that all those in violation will be taken to quarantine units through the county department of health service.

The letter was copied to Governor Amason Kingi, all county executive committee members, county secretaries of Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Tana River, chief officers and head of human resource management.

“We wish to appreciate the concerted efforts of our government especially the security organs towards mitigating the spread of Covid-19. There are obvious challenges of the spreading trends around our borders and its environs, whilst ours has relatively and considerably remained calm at least for the moment,” the letter noted.