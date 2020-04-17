Terryanne Chebet confessed that she has ever used her child to settle scores with an ex-spouse but she later realised it was wrong.

The former Citizen TV news anchor was speaking about co-parenting on her YouTube channel, saying that it wasn’t easy at the beginning. Ms Chebet was responding to a question from a fan who had asked how she makes co-parenting work successfully.

“For me, it hasn’t been 100 percent easy but it had to get to a place where we had to put the child first and you both ask, ‘can we put aside our own worries, fears, our own egos so that we put the life and interest of the child first?’ and sometimes it might take a while. I always say you don’t have to be best friends with your co-parent. Mutual respect, cordial relationship, such that you’ll not pass each other, once in a while they can call and speak to the child or come pick the child,” said Chebet.

“Try to be in a place where you respect each other, so you have to get there first,” she said, adding: “Respect takes a long time to grow, especially after trust has been broken or there are feelings of distress that have caused problems.”

She further advised that for co-parenting to work, the child must be put first. “It’s easy to co-parent, but I don’t think it’s 100 per cent easy. But it had to get to a place where we put the child first.

“Make sure you both understand the child is more important than what you are going through,” she said.

Terryanne also revealed that it took time, some maturing up, and advice from others who have been in the same situation to put her ego aside for the sake of her child.

“I have seen women use the child to revenge on the man. I have done that because you’re upset with the father, but with time and maturity and wisdom, and speaking to older people who have been there, the advice they gave me is that it’s not you who will suffer in the end by denying the child access to the father. So let’s put our egos aside and focus on what is best for the child,” she urged.