The 54 farmworkers who were arrested after they were caught travelling in a lorry and a pickup were Wednesday placed under mandatory quarantine.

Chief county health officer Dr Kanyi Gitau said the 23 men and 31 women will serve as an example to others who have been flouting the government’s directives meant to contain Covid-19.

The farmworkers will be quarantined at the Chania Boys and Girls high schools for 14 days at their own expense.

“They were crammed in the lorry without masks and had no sanitiser, exposing themselves to risk. They will have to cater for their quarantine costs,” Gitau said.

He urged residents to stay at home and if they have to travel, to use vehicles that allow social distancing.

Murang’a Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania said the farm owner will also be arrested for flouting government directive on social distancing.

The workers are said to have been travelling from Mugoiri to Maragua Ridge when the two vehicles were intercepted by the police on the Murang’a-Kenol road and the passengers taken to the Murang’a Teachers Training College.

“We have officially opened a quarantine centre at the college and any other person who will be found flouting the government’s guidelines will be quarantined there,” he said.